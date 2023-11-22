After ‘B.Tech’ Ravi, life threat angle to Viveka’s daughter Sunitha Narreddi surfaces

November 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KADAPA

The political landscape in Kadapa district is more rattled by the tacit revelation by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh on the threat to life of Sunitha Narreddy, daughter of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, than his sensational statement on the threat to the life of TDP Pulivendula constituency in-charge Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as ‘B.Tech’ Ravi.

The name of Ms. Sunitha surfaced during the grilling of ‘B.Tech’ Ravi as the police had reportedly sought information about the likelihood of her contesting from Pulivendula. They also tried to extract information from him if the Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra was mediating on behalf of Ms. Sunitha with the TDP. It may be a coincidence though that both engaged Mr. Luthra for their respective cases.

“With Mr. Ravi in their custody, the police moved around the city for about three hours before taking him into a dilapidated building on the pretext of questioning him. It was at this juncture that the police said neither Mr. Ravi nor Ms. Sunitha could contest from Pulivendula if they were eliminated,” the BJP Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked by The Hindu about the veracity of his claim pertaining to Ms. Sunitha, Mr. Ramesh maintained that the threat to her life was nothing new and the latest episode had only added ‘a new layer of confirmation’. It is, however, not clear if Ms. Sunitha has ever expressed willingness to contest from Pulivendula.

The State government representatives and the Police Department remained tight-lipped on the development.

