After Araku, Paderu opts for voluntary lockdown

Residents of Paderu on Friday joined the voluntary lockdown a day after Girijan Sangham and other tribal associations in Araku launched the initiative to check the spread of coronavirus in Visakha Agency.

The Agency comprising 11 mandals remained free of COVID-19 till June first week. Five positives cases have been reported from the villages in the mandals of Koyyuru, Munchingput, Chintapalli and G.K. Veedhi in the last few days.

“The decision of partial lockdown was taken with the consent of the panchayats and other tribal bodies including the merchant associations. Akin to Araku, all shops in Paderu will remain open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Killo Surendra of Girijan Joint Action Committee.

Shandies closed

Fearing that the shandies could be the potential place for contracting the infction, the tribal people have decided not to open the weekly markets till things improve, said ITDA PO Venkateswar Salijamala.

“All the 42 shandies will remain closed till further decision is taken by people,” said Uma Maheshwara Rao of Girijan Sangam.

Tourism activities

With the relaxation of lockdown norms, the tourism activities resumed from June 8. “We have requested the authorities concerned not to allow tourists to the Agency for some more time,” said Mr. Surendra.

Four of the 11 mandals in the Agency have already been affected by the virus. “Even as only five cases have been reported till date, we do not want to take any chances,” said Vanthala Suryanarayana, a merchant from Paderu.

The ITDP PO said the lockdown was voluntary and its implementation has been left to the panchayats and the people. “The ITDO will intervene only if there is some law and order issue,” said Mr. Venkateswar.