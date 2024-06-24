After a hiatus of five years, Kuppam gets back its ‘VVIP’ tag

After a hiatus of five years, the tail-end Kuppam Assembly constituency at the tri-State junction in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to get back its lost tag — ‘CM constituency’.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, the eight-time MLA from the backward region who has returned to power now, is scheduled to visit the constituency on a two-day thanksgiving visit on June 25 and 26.

The constituency had enjoyed ‘VVIP status’ from 1995 till 2004 during Mr. Naidu’s first and second tenures in the undivided State. After losing power to the Congress party in 2004, Mr. Naidu was in the Opposition for a decade, but came to power again in 2014 to be at the helm of the residual State.

When the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) stormed to power in 2019, during which election Mr. Naidu’s winning majority touched 30,722, the lowest since 1994, his dominance was thought to be “over once and for all.”

The TDP was literally “washed out” from the constituency, with the YSRCP supplanting its rival in the MPTC, panchayat, and municipal elections.

Down but not out, Mr. Naidu, during the last five years, took up issues pertinent to the constituency, one of which was “looting of granite wealth” in Kuppam. He had approached the National Green Tribunal, complaining about the YSRCP leaders’ role in the looting of natural wealth.

The complaint became his prime slogan in Chittoor district during the election campaigns. For the first time in 35 years, Mr. Naidu’s visit in 2023 was marred by violence in Ramakuppam mandal of the constituency. Political clashes between the two parties, coupled with personal rivalries among them, dominated the Kuppam region later.

Former Minister for Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, on a dozen occasions, had vowed to defeat Mr. Naidu in Kuppam, having visited the bastion close to one hundred times, besides extensively undertaking a door-to-door campaign in every nook and corner of the constituency.

At one stage, the TDP cadres too shuddered at the virulent campaign, which “exposed Mr. Naidu’s apathy towards Kuppam as three-time Chief Minister.”

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had staked a claim for having made Kuppapm a revenue division and transforming Kuppam from a village panchayat to a municipality. Being rudderless and hit by internal bickering, the TDP cadres were forced to remain silent, only to wake from slumber following Mr. Naidu’s arrest at the end of 2023. Thousands of party workers observed that they were terrorised in the last five years with “false cases and intimidation.”

A few weeks before the 2024 elections, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Siddam’ was at its peak, there was speculation in Kuppam that they (YSRCP) was ready to pay ₹1 lakh to each family to defeat Mr. Naidu. The YSRCP’s twin slogans — Why not 175 and Why not Kuppam — had further unnerved the cadres, who got back to their feet only when Mr. Naidu gave the clarion call of “One lakh votes majority” in Kuppam after being released on bail.

Senior TDP leaders who continue to remain loyal to Mr. Naidu’s leadership for three decades, term his victory as “one of the biggest political adventures ever.”

“Mr. Naidu can no longer get away with empty promises to Kuppam. He must show something tangible by 2029. He must immediately address the worst-ever unemployment problem, and complete the pending Handri-Neeva branch canal works,” said a 75-year-old party worker.