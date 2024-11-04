After 5-year stagnation, A.P. witnessing progress now, says Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for the State’s resurgence, stating that their recent efforts have yielded tangible dividends.

Speaking to the media on November 4, 2024 (Monday), she noted that after five years of stagnation, the State was now witnessing progress across sectors.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, who also visited the temple in the morning, accused the political parties of targeting and criticising Sanatana Dharma to further their political interests and lambasted them for ‘‘spewing venom against Hinduism in the name of secularism’‘.

He also urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to investigate the alleged irregularities within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) committed during the regime of the previous government, including the controversial ‘laddu’ episode that had offended devotees worldwide. He demanded awarding of severe punishment for the officials responsible for the irregularities and initiation of measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.