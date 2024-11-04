GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After 5-year stagnation, A.P. witnessing progress now, says Home Minister

Efforts of PM, CM and Deputy CM have yielded tangible dividends, asserts Anitha

Published - November 04, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for the State’s resurgence, stating that their recent efforts have yielded tangible dividends.

Speaking to the media on November 4, 2024 (Monday), she noted that after five years of stagnation, the State was now witnessing progress across sectors.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, who also visited the temple in the morning, accused the political parties of targeting and criticising Sanatana Dharma to further their political interests and lambasted them for ‘‘spewing venom against Hinduism in the name of secularism’‘. 

He also urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to investigate the alleged irregularities within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) committed during the regime of the previous government, including the controversial ‘laddu’ episode that had offended devotees worldwide. He demanded awarding of severe punishment for the officials responsible for the irregularities and initiation of measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

  

Published - November 04, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.