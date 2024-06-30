Aficionados spread aroma at The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery contest in Vijayawada

The undeniable hunger among cooking aficionados to explore new flavours was palpable at Manor Food Plaza, on Tikkle Road in Vijayawada, where The Hindu’s Óur State Our Taste’ cookery contest’s regional round brought delicious and variant cuisines under one roof, on June 30 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants, with their family members in tow, trooped in, braving persistent drizzle to showcase authentic flavours dished out by them at home.

Qamar Sultana, a homemaker, bagged the first prize. The ‘Methi-fish Curry’ she cooked was loaded with the aroma of fenugreek and infused with garlic and onion, which made the dish an instant hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a pleasant surprise. I am very excited and can’t wait to participate in the grand finale,” said Ms. Sultana.

“Everybody at home loves what she cooks. It took a lot of prodding to persuade her to take part in this event,” said her elated sister, Fatima.

Ms. Sulatana is qualified to participate in the grand finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Satya Durga, a homemaker from Tadimalla village of Nidadavolu mandal in East Godavari district, was declared the first runner-up by the judges of the contest, celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju, who were impressed by the tangy-flavoured chutney she made by combining coconut and star fruit (Carambola), the edible fruit with distinct ridges running down its sides.

C.H. Nagaveni emerged the second runner-up.

“Judging the multiple dishes is a challenge as we have to go beyond taste, texture and flavour to do justice to the novelties brought in by the participants,” said ETV chef Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional dishes

He said the crowd was getting bigger by the year, and it was heart-warming to see some of the very traditional dishes, not known to the present generation, were part of the contest.

‘Tharavari charu’ (rasam) he said was one such example, which was made of fermented gruel and rich in proteins and vitamins. “Health is clearly the top agenda,” he added.

“In this round, we saw many non-vegetarian dishes. These unsung food connoisseurs love to explore by giving a tweak to the traditional dishes,” said chef Chinnam Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contestants were asked to cook their best dish at home and display it at the venue. The array of food items included pulaos, biryanis, flavoured rice, savouries and desserts.

‘Semiya chakkara pongal’, ‘broccoli palak paneer’, ‘vakai pappu’, ‘macaroni payasam’, ‘flax seeds laddu’, ‘poornam boorelu’ and ‘gutthi vankaya kura’ were some of the outstanding dishes.

Grand finale

Winners of the regional rounds will participate in the grand finale, scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on July 27.

In the final round, the winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for first prize, ₹50,000 for second prize and ₹25,000 for third prize.

The prizes were given by the General Manager, The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, Srinivasa Rao; Aashirvaad Masala Karam Area Executive Madhava Rao; Assistant General Manager, Parry’s Dal, Ramesh; Shivananda Babu from RKG Ghee; Regional Sales Manager from Bambino Pasta / Vermicelli Ravi Kiran; Manager from CMR Shopping Mall Jaya Krishna; Anand from GRT showroom in Vijayawada; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Area Sales Manager Bhaskar Rao; and knowledge partners of the event — chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju, and Shankar Prasad.

The event was presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal / Pulses, in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. The textile partner was CMR Shopping Mall, the jewellery partner was GRT Jewellers, energy partner was IOCL and knowledge partner was Raju’s Food Art.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.