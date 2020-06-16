Afghan women return after completing master’s degree in GITAM

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2020 00:04 IST

All support will be given to them through online education and alumni network: V-C

A total of 10 women from Afghanistan, returned to their homeland, after successfully completing their master’s degree in GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday.

The women group, consisting of different ages and different educational backgrounds, interacted with GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivarama Krishna during the farewell reception.

While interacting with the Afghanistan students, the Vice-Chancellor said that the university would extend all support to women students through online education and its alumni network. He commended the Asia Foundation for supporting the Afghan women.

He said that Afghanistan needs women with international master’s degrees to take on leadership roles. He congratulated the students for successfully completing their studies in GITAM.

GITAM International Student Affairs Director K.P. Kishan briefed that women were grossly under represented in public life in Afghanistan.

Prof. Kishan informed that the Asia Foundation, with funds from USAID, was providing support to women and girls in Afghanistan. The foundation was helping eligible young women with academic potential from economically challenged families to pursue higher education in reputed Indian universities.

The women students thanked Asia Foundation for supporting their higher studies in India. Senior faculty members Raghavaiah, Ramamohan Rao, Lubzanihar, Anima Daidichi, V.Ramesh, P.Manjushri and Pragathi participated in the programme.