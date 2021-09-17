Andhra Pradesh

Afghan students at AU stage protest against Taliban

Students from Afghanistan pursuing various courses at Andhra University staging a protest against the Taliban on the varsity campus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A number of students from Afghanistan, pursuing various courses in Andhra University, staged a protest near the university main gate against the Taliban takeover of their country, on Thursday.

Holding the Afghanistan national flag and placards reading ‘Afghanistan Deserves Freedom’, the students sought that all countries of the world raise their voice against the Taliban, and support the people of Afghanistan who were under tremendous suffering for the last several weeks. They also raised slogans that the rights of women in Afghanistan matter, and demanded that Pakistan withdraw their support to the Taliban.

A student from Afghanistan said that their country was bleeding after being taken over by the Taliban.

“Every day, the Taliban is killing innocent civilians. Today, as the younger generation from Afghanistan, we are trying to raise our voice against the Taliban in support of civilians living in Afghanistan,” said the protester, who did not want to be named.

The students demanded that the United Nations (UN) should not legitimise the Taliban. The UN along with other countries should support the people of Afghanistan, they said.

“We know about the Taliban, how they are against the basic freedoms of people and the rights of women. They have destroyed schools and universities, and are torturing people, and not allowing women to go to work. They are claiming that women are free to work, but we do not believe them. Their atrocities are continuing as before,” said a girl student who participated in the protest.

The students also said that they would support the anti-Taliban movement from Panjshir valley and urged all nations to support the movement and unseat Taliban from power.

“Our message is very clear. It is about protecting our right to freedom and human rights. The Taliban have taken our beloved country by force and this is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan. If they continue to hold on, the future of Afghan students and women will be at stake,” another student said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
India-Afghanistan
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 12:55:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/afghan-students-at-au-stage-protest-against-taliban/article36506756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY