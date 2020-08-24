Afforestation Act issue: HC asks govt. to file counter

A two-judge Bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and comprising Justice K. Lalitha Kumari on Monday gave a month’s time to the government to submit a counter-affidavit in response to a writ filed on alleged non-implementation of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Act (CAMPA) and misuse /diversion of the fund collected from user agencies.
The petitioner, Thota Suresh Babu from Guntur, claimed that the government failed in implementing the CAMPA, under which it received nearly ₹1,735 crore in 2019.
His advocate N. Srinivasa Rao stated in the petition that the Central and the State governments were duty-bound to protect and manage the forests and wildlife and regenerate natural forests, but both were negligent in this regard.
The government is supposed to ensure that not less than 33% of the geographical area is covered by forests for the maintenance of ecological balance but the goal is not in sight.
The petitioner prayed that the government’s action of non-implementation of CAMPA be declared violative of the Forest Conservation Act, the Protection of Wild Life Act, the Environment Protection Act and Article 19 of the Constitution, and to direct the respondents (the departments concerned of Central and State governments) to implement the said Act and properly utilise the funds thereof.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath