AF Ecology Centre wins national water award

May 20, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Accion Fraterna (AF Ecology Centre), Anantapur has won the consolation prize in the 4th National Water Awards, 2022, announced by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The award (a special mention) has been announced in the Best NGO Category of the national water awards 2022 In the field of water resources conservation and management. According to a release from the AF Ecology Centre Director Y.V. Malla Reddy, a communication from the department secretary Pankaj Kumar, the awardees will be soon invited to a ceremony at which a trophy, citation and cash reward will be given.

Mr. Malla Reddy thanked the Central government for recognising their work in Anantapur and Kurnool districts for the past 40 years.

