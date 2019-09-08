AEO ‘manhandles’ farmer in Madakasira

An Agriculture Extension Officer from Bommanahal mandal deputed at Madakasira seeds distribution point, Gopal, on Saturday morning allegedly manhandled a farmer B. Anand Reddy, hailing from Manuru village in Madakasira mandal of Anantapur district.

There was a huge gathering of farmers from two to three villages at the mandal headquarters to receive the horse gram and other millet seeds being distributed on 100% subsidy as contingency plan for alternative crop and this man from somewhere behind the queue line whistled. This behaviour angered the AEO, who allegedly manhandled the farmer and made him join the queue line.

Soon the farmer retaliated by holding the collar of the agriculture official leading to a tense situation and the police personnel present there immediately held the farmer and took him to the police station. Enraged by the AEO’s action, other farmers immediately rushed to the police station and sought action against the AEO and release of the farmer.

While the police brought the situation under control, Joint Director Agriculture Habib Basha rushed from Anantapur and immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident and told The Hindu that action would be initiated against Mr. Gopal. Meanwhile, the Joint Director removed him from the duty and posted Gudibanda Agriculture Officer in-charge of the distribution point and he monitored the situation with the help of police personnel.

The Agriculture Commissioner has decided to distribute seeds henceforth in the individual villages instead of at the mandal headquarters and this rule would be implemented in Anantapur district with effect from September 25 when the green gram seeds distribution begins throughout the district. Fingerprints would be taken and farmers registered a day in advance and the next day only those requiring the seeds would come to the distribution point where the numbers would be small and limited to that particular village, Mr. Habib Basha said.