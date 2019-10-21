Advocates seek people’s support in fight against shifting High Court

Advocates from the coastal districts have sought the cooperation of the people, civil society organisations, and political parties in their fight against shifting of the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

The advocates have expressed regret that the government is stoking regional aspirations in the name of decentralisation. It will create unrest at a time when the State is grappling with the fallout of bifurcation, they opine.

Pamphlets distributed

In the pamphlets distributed among the people on Sunday, the advocates recalled that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had said on October 9 that the government was indeed contemplating move the HC as a part of decentralisation of the administration and that the proposal was under examination.

They pointed out that cases from the Krishna and Guntur districts outnumber those from other parts of the State.

As per the Sribagh Pact, the HC was established in Guntur and the Capital located in Kurnool.

They were later shifted to Hyderabad in compliance with the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

Nearly six decades later, Telangana was carved out of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh. Amaravati was made the capital of A.P. and HC set up at Nelapadu in Guntur district.

The advocates argued that the High Court need not be relocated to Kurnool as per the Sribagh Pact as it had lost its relevance after Andhra State and Hyderabad were merged to form A.P.

They further brought into picture the agitations in 1932 and 2010 for the establishment of a HC Bench between Vijayawada and Guntur.

The advocates said that shifting the HC would be detrimental to the interests of the advocates and the litigant public.

‘Stone laid by CJI’

A huge amount was spent on the construction of the court at Nelapadu and for creating infrastructure, they said.

It should be remembered that the Chief Justice of India had laid the foundation for a permanent building of the court in close proximity to the existing temporary premises, they added.

“We have been boycotting courts demanding that the HC be retained in Amaravati, and we need public support,” the advocates said.