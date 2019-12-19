Advocates, rights organisations protest against CAA

Advocates practising in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and activists of various human rights organisations on Thursday staged a demonstration outside the court at Nelapadu in Guntur district in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Shouting ‘No NRC’ and ‘No CAA’ slogans, they demanded that the Central government withdraw its controversial decisions.

Addressing the gathering, Advocates’ Forum for Resisting Fascism convener and HC advocate Namburi Srimannarayana said the CAA was against the spirit of the Constitution and secularism, and it would flare up communal passions.

High Court advocate and Social Justice Forum President Y. Koteswara Rao said the CAA was aimed at deriving political mileage by dividing the country on religious lines.

All India Lawyers’ Union State president N. Srinivasa Rao said the CAA was a threat to national integration and hence it should be withdrawn.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Civil Liberties Committee general secretary Chiluka Chandrasekhar and Indian Association of People’s Lawyers national secretary D. Suresh Kumar and State convener P. Srinivas were present.