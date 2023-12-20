ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates protest against implementation of A.P. Land Titling Act

December 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Advocates staging a demonstration against the implementation of A.P. Land Titling Act 2023 in front of Tirupati court complex on Wednesday.

Members of the Tirupati Bar Association staged a demonstration in front of the court complex here on Wednesday, protesting against the implementation of Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act 2023. The advocates have already halted their court duties in protest against the law.

Condemning the government for attempting to impose the legislation, the advocates led by the Bar Association president G. Venkata Kumar, vice-president T. Gopichand and general secretary M. Murali expressed concern that with the implementation of this Act, government officials lacking legal knowledge could decide over people’s landholdings and pose a risk over their possession.

The protesters, who took out a procession and formed a human chain at NTR Circle, also planned to take out a motorcycle rally on Thursday to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi statues.

