Advocates, political leaders oppose A.P. govt.’s move to shift judicial institutions from Kurnool to Amaravati

Rayalaseema Advocates JAC demand assurance from the government that the Lokayukta and State Human Rights Commission will remain in the district; YSRCP leaders sumbit a memorandum to Collector P. Ranjith Basha

Updated - November 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KURNOOl

Hareesh P
A.P. Minister of Industries & Commerce T.G. Bharath | Photo Credit: File Photo

Even as Kurnool MLA and Minister of Industries & Commerce, T.G. Bharat, said that the Lokayukta and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) would not be shifted out of Kurnool, the demand for the two institutions remaining in the district grows.

Rayalaseema Advocates JAC and other forums demanded that the State government provide an assurance that the two institutions will remain in the district, apart from setting up of a High Court bench in Kurnool. Recently, during the hearing of a PIL, the State government had informed the High Court that the Lokayukta and SHRC will be relocated from Kurnool to Amaravati.

Speaking to The Hindu, Y. Jayaraju, Senior Advocate Convener of Rayalaseema Advocates JAC, said: “Mr. Bharat, in his statement, said that he had discussed with Minister Nara Lokesh that the two institutions will remain in Kurnool. We want the State government to provide with a statement on the issue,’’ he said.

Mr. Jayaraju further said that the NDA had assured to set up a High Court bench in the district, but nothing had been implemented so far, adding that the Alliance government should not deprive Kurnool and the Rayalaseema region of development.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders from Kurnool and Nandyal including S.V. Mohan Reddy and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Kurnool Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah and several advocates submitted a memorandum to Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjith Basha seeking the continuation of the two institutions at Kurnool.

Speaking to the media later, the YSRCP leaders called the decision of relocation a grave injustice to the already backward Rayalaseema region. “Under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, Kurnool was declared the judicial capital, and institutions like the SHRC, Lokayukta, Wakf Tribunal, and CBI Court were established, along with the foundation for the National Law University. The TDP government’s affidavit in the High Court seeking to shift these institutions violates the Sribagh Pact and disregards the sacrifices made by the people of Kurnool, who provided prime land for the University,’’ they argued.

The leaders vowed to explore legal options and take up public agitation if the decision is not reversed and called on all political parties and public organisations to unite for the cause.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:55 pm IST

