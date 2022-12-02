  1. EPaper
Advocates’ JAC opposes transfer of two Andhra Pradesh High Court Judges

In a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the JAC sought a review of the Supreme Court collegium recommendation as it would impact decision-making by other Judges in the course of justice delivery

December 02, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Members of the Advocates’ JAC after submitting a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Friday.

Members of the Advocates’ JAC after submitting a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh Advocates’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, appealing to him to refer their plea to the Supreme Court collegium seeking a review of the proposed transfer of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Judges B. Devanand and D. Ramesh.

The JAC said the transfer would cast an impact on decision-making by the other Judges in the course of justice delivery, and that the two Judges had upheld justice in various cases and held several government officials guilty of contempt for their inaction in implementing the court’s directions.

The collegium’s recommendation to transfer them was arbitrary, the JAC said.

JAC leaders S. Rajendra Prasad, J. Sravan Kumar, Y. Koteswara Rao, Sk. Bashir Ahmed and Naga Raju said Justices Devanand and Ramesh instilled confidence among the advocates to fight to uphold the constitutional values and they led by example.

The Judges have sternly dealt with violation of fundamental rights and other statutes. Their transfer posed a threat to judicial independence, the advocates informed the Governor, seeking his intervention in the matter.

