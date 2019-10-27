Advocates in coastal districts to resume duties tomorrow

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of advocates from the coastal districts, who boycotted court for 11 days in protest against purported plan to shift the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool, have resolved to resume duties from October 28 responding to a request by High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari to give up their stir in view of the difficulties faced by the litigant public.

At a meeting held in Guntur on Saturday, the JAC called off the boycott, but decided to garner support in other forms for retaining the HC at Nelapadu in Guntur district by making appeals to the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India, among others, and organising ‘Chalo High Court’ and protests to mount pressure on the government to make it drop the idea.

Bar Council members S. Rajendra Prasad, V. Srinivasa Reddy and S. Brahmananda Reddy, and Guntur and Bezawada Bar Associations’ presidents Ch. Narendra Babu and P. Lakshmikanth were among those present in the deliberations.

Through a video-conference with the advocates of 13 districts on October 24, Chief Justice Maheswari and Justices C. Praveen Kumar and A.V. Sesha Sai, Advocate-General Subrahmanyam Sriram, Additional Solicitor-General B. Krishna Mohan, A.P. Bar Council Chairman Ganta Rama Rao and HC Advocates’ Association president Y.V. Ravi Prasad requested them to end the boycott without prejudice to their right to agitate when an occasion demands, suggesting that they had legal remedies if the government proceeded with its plan. While the Bar Associations in coastal districts insisted that the shifting of the HC would be detrimental to the interests of the advocates and public, their counterparts in Rayalaseema said it would give a boost to the development of the backward region and basically it was in accordance with the Sribagh Pact.

Meanwhile, a large number of students staged a demonstration at the Collector’s office in Kurnool in support of their demand.

About 20 protesters were detained at the Three-town police station as they tried to barge into the Collectorate.