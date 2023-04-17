ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates boycott courts in NTR and Krishna districts

April 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They were protesting against CID notices to lawyers for airing views on chit funds case

The Hindu Bureau

Bezawada Bar Association members staging a protest at the civil courts complex in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Members of the Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) boycotted the courts on April 17 (Monday) in protest against the issuance of notices by the CID to BBA member and A.P. Bar Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, High Court advocate J. Shravan Kumar and advocate Gottipati Ramakrishna Prasad for expressing their views on the arrests made in the Margadarsi Chit Funds case.

Members from various Bar Associations in NTR and Krishna districts also abstained from work at the courts in denunciation of the CID notices. 

Participating in the protest at the civil courts complex in Vijayawada city, Mr. Rajendra Prasad and Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad said the CID exceeded its brief in issuing notices to advocates, chartered accountants and some others for making statements on the arrest of CA K. Shravan in the chit funds case. The fight against injustices being meted by the government would continue in spite of attempts to suppress people’s voices, they said.

