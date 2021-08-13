Advisors dominance in governance is against Constitutional spirit: Nadendla Manohar

KAKINADA

13 August 2021 15:02 IST

Jana Sena Party Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman, Nadendla Manohar, on Friday stated that the dominance of advisors to the State government was against the Constitutional spirit.

Speaking at a press conference in Kakinada, Mr. Manohar said, “The advisors are dictating terms in every aspect of the administration. The Cabinet Ministers are voiceless. Such trend promotes corporate governance, not people's governance".

On the Polavaram irrigation project, Mr. Manohar said that Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy- led State government lacks humanity in the resettlement and rehabilitation of over one lakh families which will be displaced due to the project.

"Resettlement and Rehabilitation of the displaced families, mostly forest dwellers, is a humanitarian gesture that is nowhere visible in Mr. Jagan's ruling", added Mr. Manohar.

On the state of finance, Mr. Manohar has lamented that the State government's spending would not be able to create infrastructure and new employment opportunities as it was ignoring development.

"The State is spending Rs.835 crore a day in the present fiscal year. Where does all the money go in the State remains a puzzle. The State's spending is under scrutiny by the Centre", lamented Mr. Manohar.