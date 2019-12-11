Advisers to govt. appointed strictly on merit: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that reservations will not be followed in appointments relating to the appointment of advisers. Expertise and experience alone count, he said.

Intervening in a discussion on reservations in nominated posts during question hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan said advisor posts were of temporary nature and they were taken for their excellence in their respective fields. They cannot be termed nominated posts. There need not be any affiliations or motives attributed as they are experts in their chosen fields, he said. Brushing aside the allegations of nepotism in appointments made to nominated posts, Mr. Jagan reeled out the details of the appointments made so far. The list includes Vasireddy Padma, R.K. Roja and Jakkampudi Raja . Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, the mother-in-law of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was also appointed. All these people don’t belong to only one caste or a region or a community as alleged by the Opposition.

“Even I can say Kutumba Rao was made advisor in the TDP government because he belonged to your community, but I won’t,” he said, adding, “I can proudly say that four out of five deputy Chief Minister posts were given to SCs/STs, BCs, minorities. The Home Minister is a Dalit and woman. The Education Minister is an SC — Madiga. the Revenue Minister is a BC,” Mr. Jagan said.

The government followed the rule of reservation in the posts of chairpersons of market yards and in Krishna district itself, of the 19 posts, 10 were given to weaker sections and the government ensured half of the posts are reserved for women. There are about 160 more posts which would be filled after the panchayat elections. The list would be placed before the House, he added.

Earlier, TDP MLA Anagani Satya Prasad and others sought details of the number of persons nominated and appointed as chairpersons, advisors, CEOs and other administrative posts and if reservations are followed or not.