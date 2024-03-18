ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement boards of political parties to be removed within 72 hours, says Kakinada Collector

March 18, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla on Monday announced that all the advertisement boards of political parties displayed in public places would be removed within the next 72 hours across the district. 

In an interaction with the representatives of all the political parties, here on Monday, Ms. Krithika has appealed for their support to conduct the general elections without any untoward incidents. In the Kakinada district, the total voters are above 16.11 lakh in the seven Assembly constituencies and one Assembly constituency — Kakinada City.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US