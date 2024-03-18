GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advertisement boards of political parties to be removed within 72 hours, says Kakinada Collector

March 18, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla on Monday announced that all the advertisement boards of political parties displayed in public places would be removed within the next 72 hours across the district. 

In an interaction with the representatives of all the political parties, here on Monday, Ms. Krithika has appealed for their support to conduct the general elections without any untoward incidents. In the Kakinada district, the total voters are above 16.11 lakh in the seven Assembly constituencies and one Assembly constituency — Kakinada City.

