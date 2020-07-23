Advantage Vizianagaram, say experts

The area near the proposed Bhogapuram international airport may be used for government offices in future.

VIZIANAGARAM

23 July 2020 23:45 IST

‘Mega city will become a reality once Executive Capital comes up’

Vizianagaram district will get many government offices if Visakhapatnam is made the Executive Capital of the State, say experts, and cite the plan to develop 500 acres of land near the upcoming Bhogapuram international airport as a clear pointer to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s thinking.

The TDP government had acquired 2,700 acres for the development of a green field airport. However, the YSRCP government allotted only 2,200 acres to the GMR Group retaining the rest with it.

Strategic concept plan

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has been asked to okay the strategic concept plan for optimum utilisation of land near Bhogapuram and it has reportedly selected a Gujarat-based organisation for consultancy services. The organisation is expected to submit its report very soon.

According to sources, in the absence of sufficient land bank at one place in Visakhapatnam limits, the government might utilise the 500-acre parcel. In such a scenario, the Bhogapuram area, just 35 km from Visakhapatnam and 15 km from Vizianagaram, will turn into a major economic hub and lead to the development of a mega capital in future.

AP Chambers former president G. Sambasiva Rao feels that A.P. will be able to compete with States such as like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnakata and Telangana in development only if it has a mega city.

“Once the Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram belt is developed, investments will start flowing into the North Andhra region,” he added.

Confederation of Indian Industries-AP Vice-Chairman Datla Tirupathi Raju says Vizianagaram will join the league of developed districts in the near future with the reorganisation of districts and establishment of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam.

“Many more government offices are likely to come up in the Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram belt. It will pave the way for development besides bringing administration closer to all sections of people,” he added.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president-elect Kapuganti Prakash says: “As Visakhapatnam has reached the saturation point, the real growth story is hidden in Vizianagaram district. Its proximity to Visakhapatnam and industrial zones at Kothavalasa and Pydibhimavaram will spur rapid development.”