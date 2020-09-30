Advanced X-ray scanners installed at Visakhapatnam airport

Boost to security: The advanced X-ray scanner installed at Visakhapatnam International Airport.

B. Madhu Gopal

30 September 2020 22:51 IST

‘The equipment can detect security threats with more accuracy and speed’

In an attempt to ensure effective detection of contraband concealed in the baggage of passengers and fool-proof security amid the growing threats, advanced X-ray scanners have been installed at Visakhapatnam International Airport.

Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning-based surveillance, has installed Kritiscan 100100 DV – dual-view X-ray scanner for scanning of registered baggage and a Kritiscan 6040 DV for hand baggage, at the airport.

Dual-view technology

The traditional baggage scanners work on X-ray attenuation technology. The detection of objects which pose a threat relies on how various objects attenuate the X-ray beams passing through them. Of late, this capability has been enhanced by the use of dual-energy and view X-ray scanners.

The dual-view technology produces two screening perspectives that enhance the operator’s ability to identify potential security threats with increased accuracy and speed. The Kritiscan 100100 DV is an advanced multi-energy X-ray baggage scanner which is designed and developed by the Vehant Technologies.

It uses dual-view technology for generating horizontal and vertical views of the object under inspection. A system provides multi-dimensional views of the scanned object, helping enhanced detection of the objects.

The indigenous manufacture of high quality X-ray scanners has come as a boon to Indian airports as earlier the authorities had to wait for long, after placing the orders, in view of the procedural delays in the import of scanners from abroad. The indigenous manufacturers will help overcome delays in the import of X-ray scanners and do away with the issues concerning maintenance of the equipment, said an airport official, who preferred anonymity.

“We have installed the scanners at the Visakhapatnam airport and are planning to handover the equipment to the airport authorities by the end of this week. We have installed a DV X-ray scanner at Patna airport recently. We are in the process of installing scanners at Kolkata and Udaipur airports too,” Kapil Bardeja, CEO and co-founder of Vehant Technologies told The Hindu.

Vehant Technologies has also installed four Under Vehicle Scanning Systems (UVSS) for the HPCL in Visakhapatnam and 80 Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVD) and speed limit detection system cameras at different junctions in the city as part of the Smart City project.

Technical parameters

“We are the first Indian company to meet all the technical parameters of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). We are providing the scanners at much lower prices when compared that of the European and American manufacturers,” he added.