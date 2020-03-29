‘Adopt trace, test and treat method to check COVID-19’

Indian Medical Association (IMA) East Godavari Chapter president V. Ravi on Sunday appealed the State government to adopt the ‘trace, test and treat’ method to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Dedicated facilities
“The spread of COVID-19 can be checked only when the positive and suspect cases are separated from general patients at hospitals. The COVID-19 patients should be treated in exclusive and dedicated facilities,” Dr. Ravi said here on Sunday.
Testing kits
Welcoming the move of conversion of various building into the isolation wards, Dr. Ravi stressed that the machinery should be equipped with more screening test kits in order to tackle the spread of the virus in the coming days.
“Even as the spread of the virus is not alarming in the State at present, each district administration should equip with more screening kits,” suggested Dr. Ravi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.