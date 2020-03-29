‘Adopt trace, test and treat method to check COVID-19’

Indian Medical Association (IMA) East Godavari Chapter president V. Ravi on Sunday appealed the State government to adopt the ‘trace, test and treat’ method to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Dedicated facilities

“The spread of COVID-19 can be checked only when the positive and suspect cases are separated from general patients at hospitals. The COVID-19 patients should be treated in exclusive and dedicated facilities,” Dr. Ravi said here on Sunday.

Testing kits

Welcoming the move of conversion of various building into the isolation wards, Dr. Ravi stressed that the machinery should be equipped with more screening test kits in order to tackle the spread of the virus in the coming days.

“Even as the spread of the virus is not alarming in the State at present, each district administration should equip with more screening kits,” suggested Dr. Ravi.