Adopt healthy lifestyle to prevent cancer, people told

February 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam Collector flags off 3K run to mark World Cancer Day

The Hindu Bureau

Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has underscored the need for stepping up awareness to prevent the incidence of cancer.

Flagging off a 3K run organised by HCG MNR Cancer Centre to mark World Cancer Day here on Saturday, he said a health survey was being undertaken in the district to assess the incidence of cancer, which was on the rise across the country. He called for a change in lifestyle by people to avoid contracting the dreaded disease. The family doctor system was ensuring medical services at the doorstep of people, he added.

The hospital doctors Raghunandhan, N. Ramana Reddy, Y. Ramakrishna Reddy and Saikrishna highlighted the steps to be taken to prevent cancer like eschewing tobacco, adhering to a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active, getting vaccinated and getting regular medical care.

