Adoni police restore kidnapped baby to its mother

KURNOOL

05 June 2021 23:30 IST

Accused arrested within 36 hours of committing the crime

The Adoni police restored a newborn baby to her parents within 36 hours of being kidnapped from a private hospital and arrested the accused.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli told mediapersons on Saturday that one Renuka delivered a baby at Vamsi Chaitanya Nursing Home in Adoni on June 2. A resident of Adoni, Jhansi, who had a son and later underwent three miscarriages, had been reportedly telling her family that she was pregnant. She allegedly came in touch with an ayah, Yashoda, of the nursing home and found out about the deliveries on that day.

Jhansi reportedly paid ₹500 to the ayah and got the rejected placenta. On May 3, donning a burkha, she went to the hospital allegedly told the couple that she had come from Government Mother and Child Hospital to get the new-born vaccinated.

An unsuspecting Renuka’s husband Srinivasulu sent the newborn along with his mother-in-law with Jhansii. After reaching the hospital in an auto, Jhansi reportedly asked the child’s grandmother to get a photocopy of Aadhaar card of her daughter. When the woman went to get tit, Jhansi allegedly sped away with the child. The police, who formed a team with Adoni II Town Circle Inspector Pamuluri Srinivasulu and eight other personnel, arrested the accused on Friday after tracing her mobile phone number and trying to identify her from the CCTV footage at several places.

The driver of the final autorickshaw that Jhansi took to reach home, helped police in rescuing the baby girl.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang appreciated the Kurnool SP for the quick action and Deputy Superintendent of Police K.S. Vinod Kumar along with his team members for their efforts in tracing the kidnapped child.