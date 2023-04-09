ADVERTISEMENT

Adoni MLA’s comments on Jagan rake up controversy

April 09, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Adoni MLA Y. Sai Prasad speaking to the media persons in Adoni on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special ARRANGEMENT

The comments made by Adoni MLA Y. Sai Prasad on the launch of the “Jagananne Mana Bhavishyathu” programme in his constituency on Friday raked up controversy on social media after his statements were “twisted” to showcase that he was unhappy with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Sai Prasad, soon after the launch, said that many within the ruling party were not happy with the government and party as they were feeling that they were not being given enough importance, “which was natural to happen in any political party.” Despite the dissatisfaction among some party cadre, they were being looked after well by the party and given importance in all programmes, he pointed out.

“These comments, however, have been twisted and portrayed in a section of media and social media as though I was dissenting against the Chief Minister’s leadership, but on the contrary, our family has three MLAs and one MLC in the ruling party, and we are part of Jagananna family,” he told media persons here on Saturday. He clarified that there was no dissent against the party leadership and advised the social media and regular media not to twist his statements and publicise them in a different way to create differences between him and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

