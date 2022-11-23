Adoni CI, SI suspended for allegedly altering murder cases to dilute them

November 23, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KURNOOL

They are accused of changing murder cases into suspicious deaths

Ramesh Susarla

The Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police S. Senthil Kumar has suspended the Adoni Circle Inspector G. Chandrababu and Sub-Inspector Chinna Peeraiah from service for their alleged involvement in the altering of murder cases. It is, however, learnt that both of them have not taken the notices of suspension.

While serving as the SI at Brahmanakotkur police station, Chandrababu is alleged to have altered a murder case into one of suspicious death. The case related to the death of a 44-year-old woman, Sheik Fathima, reported from Damagatla village. 

Chinna Peeraiah was also placed under suspension after similar charges were proved against him during an internal inquiry. He is accused of altering a murder case related to a student to project it as a case of suspicious death while he worked at the Srisailam police station.

