Adolescent girls sensitised to menstrual hygiene in Tirupati

Sanitary napkins distributed to around 1,100 girl students

February 27, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of A.P. Social Welfare Residential School, Sullurupeta) and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Tada at an awareness programme on menstrual hygiene in Satyavedu of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Students of A.P. Social Welfare Residential School, Sullurupeta) and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Tada at an awareness programme on menstrual hygiene in Satyavedu of Tirupati district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An awareness programme on menstrual hygiene was organised for the students of Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential School, Sullurpeta and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Tada in Satyavedu of Tirupati district on February 27 (Tuesday).

Around 1,100 adolescent girl students hailing from the hinterland and belonging to the low socio-economic status received sanitary napkins from Unicharm, a leading manufacturer of health and hygiene products, based in Sri City.

The event was organised by Sri City Foundation, where its representative Nireesha Sannareddy threw light on the challenges faced by girls due to poor awareness and limited access to menstrual hygiene products, leading to absenteeism in schools.

Anika, a hygiene expert from Unicharm’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing, provided valuable insights on maintaining menstrual hygiene practices. Mana Samskruthi Seva Trust founder K. Harinadha Reddy and member Tejovati spoke during the session.

