Admissions:IGNOU extendslast date

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2020 17:45 IST

The last date for submission of fresh admission applications for the July 2020 session has been extended to September 15 by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Fresh admission applications can be submitted without any late fee till September 15. Admissions are open for all certificate, diploma, PG diploma, graduation and PG courses in ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode, according to S. Raja Rao, Regional Director, IGNOU.

Admissions can be taken through the web link available in INGOU website: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

The last date for re-registration for II or III years of graduation and II PG courses has also been extended to September 15. All admissions are available at all the active IGNOU Study Centres in the five districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.

There will be fee exemption for SC/ST candidates for select programmes. The list of programmes and other regulations can be seen on IGNOU website.

Students can log in to IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in or contract the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre through email on rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in.