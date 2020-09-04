Admissions:IGNOU extendslast date

The last date for submission of fresh admission applications for the July 2020 session has been extended to September 15 by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
Fresh admission applications can be submitted without any late fee till September 15. Admissions are open for all certificate, diploma, PG diploma, graduation and PG courses in ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode, according to S. Raja Rao, Regional Director, IGNOU.
Admissions can be taken through the web link available in INGOU website: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/
The last date for re-registration for II or III years of graduation and II PG courses has also been extended to September 15. All admissions are available at all the active IGNOU Study Centres in the five districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.
There will be fee exemption for SC/ST candidates for select programmes. The list of programmes and other regulations can be seen on IGNOU website.
Students can log in to IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in or contract the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre through email on rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath