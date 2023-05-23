HamberMenu
Admissions open at TTD-run fine arts institutions

Applications invited for courses at SV College of Music & Dance, and SV Nadaswaram and Dolu School

May 23, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) invites applications for various courses at SV College of Music & Dance, and SV Nadaswaram and Dolu School for the academic year 2023-24.

The institutions offer full-time courses of Visharada (diploma), Praveena (advanced diploma) in vocal, flute, veena, violin, nadaswaram, dolu, mrudangam, ghatam and Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Harikatha. SV Nadaswaram and Dolu School also offer full-time certificate and diploma courses.

The academic year is slated to start on June 21, and the hostel facility is available for non-local students only. The minimum educational qualification for regular courses is Eighth standard, and for evening classes, it is Fifth standard. For details, contact 0877 – 226 4597.

