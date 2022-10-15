Andhra Pradesh

Admissions open in A.P. under quota for scouts and guides in MBBS, BDS courses

Eligible candidates asked to upload scanned original certificates

In view of the State government’s decision to provide 5% reservation (horizontal) to the ‘Rashtrapathi Award Certificate’ holders of Bharat Scouts and Guides and other certificate holders of Bharat Scouts and Guides in MBBS and BDS courses, the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has asked the candidates who hold these certificates and who have qualified NEET UG-2022 to apply for admission for the academic year 2022-23 under Competent Authority Quota seats.

A statement issued on Saturday by the university’s in-charge Registrar Ch. Srinivasa Rao said the candidates should upload relevant scanned original certificates by 6 p.m. on October 20.

The candidates who have already applied and wish to claim reservation against the quota are required to upload relevant certificates of Bharat Scouts and Guides, if eligible.

Dr. Rao said the other eligibility criteria as per the notification issued on October 12 would remain the same. For applications, the candidates should visit https://ugcq.ntruhsadmissions.com and for prospectus, G.O.s and complete details, visit the university website https://ntruhs.ap.nic.in.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
medical education
medical colleges
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2022 7:48:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/admissions-open-in-ap-under-quota-for-scouts-and-guides-in-mbbs-bds-courses/article66013900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY