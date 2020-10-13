Admissions: law varsity V-C inaugurates online counselling

The process for admission of students into first-year, at Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), for the academic year 2020-21, completed by 97% on Tuesday. The admission process was started on Saturday.
Vice-Chancellor S. Surya Prakash inaugurated the online counselling and certificate verification process. On the first day, 90% of the students confirmed their admissions out of 120 seats.
The admission process was conducted on Tuesday for those allotted to DSNLU by sliding who got admission in the second merit list. This completes 97% of the admission process.
Prof. Surya Prakash interacted with some of the newly-admitted students. Registrar C.M Rao, Academic Advisor Bhavani Prasad Panda and Academic Director Dayananda Murthy participated.
