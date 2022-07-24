Admissions in TTD-run colleges
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) invites applications from eligible candidates in online mode for admission into its colleges for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates can visit http://www.sche.ap.gov.in for admission into SV Arts College, SPW Degree and PG College and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College till July 31 and get details of the various courses available in the respective colleges, a TTD release said.
