Admissions into homoeo, ayurveda at NTR varsity

Notification issued for counselling under management quota seats

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences on Tuesday issued a notification for admissions into the undergraduate Homoeopathy and Ayurvedic courses for the 2020-21 academic year for Management Quota (MQ) seats in private unaided non-Minority AYUSH (BHMS and BAMS) colleges.

In a statement, University Registrar K. Sankar said the online applications along with college options form would be available on the website https://apbahnumq.apntruhs.in from 9 a.m. on March 3 upto 5 p.m. on March 10.

Candidates who have already got admission through AIQ counselling of AACCC, New Delhi, are not eligible to participate in this counselling. Candidates from across the country are eligible for admission in the Management Quota seats of the UG BHMS and BAMS courses. They should have passed Intermediate or its equivalent exam recognised by the State government concerned and Education Board with the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English individually. A minimum of 50% marks is taken together in Physics, Chemistry and Biology in the above-mentioned qualifying exam in the general category and 40% in the case of SC, ST and BC candidates.

Maharaja Insitute of Homoeo Medical College at Vizianagaram offers 43 seats in the management quota, KKC Homoeopathy Medical College, Parameswara Mangalam, Puttur, in Chittoor district offers 43 seats, Sri Adi Shiva Sadguru Ali Saheb Shivaryula Homoeopathic Medical College at Guntakal in Anantapur district has 43 seats and ASR Homoeopathic Medical College, Prathipadu, Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district offers 26 seats in management quota.

The Sri Adi Shiva Sadguru Ali Saheb Shivaryula Ayurvedic Medical College, Guntakal (BAMS) offers 23 seats.