Admissions in progress for GITAM law programmes

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2020 18:47 IST

Admissions are in progress for all the law programmes offered by the School of Law at GITAM Deemed to be University for 2020 academic year, said Director of the school Anitha Rao.

She informed the media that the school is offering a five-year integrated honours programme in BA.LLB as well as BBA.LLB and one-year LLM programmes in IPR & Cyber Law, Corporate and Commercial Law and International Law.

The law programmes have been designed with courses duly approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and are recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), she said.

Besides theoretical parts of various laws, the students will get intensive practical exposure to the application of law through moot trials, court visits, case diaries, interaction with the inmates of the central prison, juvenile homes and select NGOs to create human rights and consumer rights awareness, the director said.

Admissions are based on the marks or grades in Intermediate or its equivalent, scores of LSAT India-2020 and CLAT-2020.