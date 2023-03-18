Admissions in B.Sc (Nursing) course through AP EAPCET from academic year 2023-24

March 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

From the academic year 2023-24, admissions in B.Sc (Nursing) will be made based on the rank obtained in Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) till NEET-Nursing is introduced/conducted.

Accordingly, the Registrar of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, has requested the Secretary, Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) to include B.Sc (Nursing) also in the AP EAPCET-2023.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh issued an amendment (G.O. Ms. No. 41. Health, Medical and Family Welfare (C2) Department) to this effect on March 15, 2023.

In a statement on Saturday, the APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said students desirous of seeking admission in B. Sc (Nursing) course should appear for AP EAPCET-2023, as admissions in that course would be made only based on the EAPCET rank and as per the eligibility criteria specified under G.O. Ms. No. 41.

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, will conduct counselling for admissions in B.Sc (Nursing) course for the academic year 2023-24 only with the candidates qualified in AP EAPCET-2023.

The decision has been taken based on a notification issued by the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi on the revised regulations and curriculum for B. Sc (Nursing) programme, which says that the selection of candidates should be based on the merit of the entrance examination conducted by University/State Government.