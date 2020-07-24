Andhra Pradesh

Admissions for CIPET diploma courses

The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, Vijayawada, has invited applications for admission into diploma and post-graduate diploma courses. Applications can be submitted online at eadmission.cipet.gov.in on or before July 31.

In a release, manager (project) and head Ch. Shekar said that candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent can apply for Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology (DPMT) and Diploma in Plastics Technology (DPT) and those who completed degree or its equivalent can apply for Post Graduate Diploma in Plastics Processing and Testing (PGD-PP) course.

The diploma courses are of three-year duration and PG diploma course is of two-year duration.

Applicants have to pay ₹750 towards application fee via net banking or echallan.

Online exams will be conducted in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur on August 5.

