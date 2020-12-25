Admissions for B.Arch start at Dr. YSR varsity

VIJAYAWADA

25 December 2020 01:14 IST

Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa, D. Vijay Kishore, on Thursday said admissions for B.Arch (Architecture) courses had started for the 2020-21 academic year.

Prof. Kishore said admissions for B.Arch first year courses for the 80 seats available had started and that classes would commence immediately after the admission process.

Web options would be accepted on December 28 and 29, first phase of seat allocation would be done on December 31 and the second phase on January 8. Classes would commence from January 11, he informed, adding that for further details, students could visit www.apsche.org or contact 8309198363.