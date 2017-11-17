Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has invited applications from all over India for admission to BAMS, BHMS and BNYS courses under management quota seats in private un-aided non-minority AYUSH colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the year 2017-18.
It was stated in the notification issued by NTRUHS Registrar S. Appala Naidu that admissions are being made to 224 seats in five colleges and applications are available on the websites http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in and http://bahnumq.
apntruhs.in up to 2 p.m. on November 20.
Certificates verification
The provisional merit position of the candidates will be released on November 20 and the original certificates will be verified and counselling held on November 21.
Candidates satisfied with the seats allotted and joined under the competent authority quota need not attend the above counselling. Further details can be seen on the website http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in
