Admission schedule for pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh to be released soon

October 29, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, Department of Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani has said with the government ready to extend permission of the pharmacy colleges, the admission schedule of B. Pharmacy and Pharm-D courses in Andhra Pradesh would be released soon.

In a statement, Ms. Nagarani said that the admission process for the MPC candidates would be completed in five days and the same for the BiPC students would start immediately after the allotment of seats to the MPC canddiates.

Ms. Nagarani said that students seeking admissions in B-Pharmacy and Pharm-D courses should be ready with relevant certificates to apply in online mode. Once the schedule is released, the department would complete the admission process at the earliest, she added.

