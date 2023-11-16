Admission process for law courses to start today

November 16, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP Law Common Entrance Test/Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET/PGLCET) Admissions-2023.

In a statement, the Council Vice-Chairperson and convener of AP LAWCET/PGLCET Admissions - 2023 P. Uma Maheswari Devi said payment of registration fee should be done from November 17 to 20, certificates would be verified from November 18 to 22, certificate verification for special category will be done on November 21, candidates can exercise web options from November 23 to 25, changes in web options can be made on November 26, allotment of seats would be done on November 28 and candidates should report to the allotted colleges from November 29 to November 30, 2023.

A detailed notification is available on the Council website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, she said.

