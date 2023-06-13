Admission process for degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh to start from June 19

June 13, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the admission process for undergraduate programmes in arts, sciences, social sciences, commerce, management, computer applications and social work etc. in government degree colleges, private aided and unaided degree colleges and private autonomous degree colleges from June 19.

APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed, in a statement, has said that the notification for the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) in conventional degree programmes for the 2023-24 academic year will be issued on June 18.

Students can register their names at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspex between June 19 and 24. Special category verification would be done from June 21 to 23. The students can exercise their web options from June 26 to 30 and allotments of seats would be made on July 3. Students should report to the allotted colleges on July 7.

Prof. Ahammed said that special category verification would be held at the SRR College in Vijayawada, Dr. V.S. Krishna College in Visakhapatnam and S.V. University in Tirupati only from June 21 to 23.

Certificate verification

Candidates claiming reservation under Physically Challenged, CAP, Extra-Curricular Activities, NCC, Games and Sports etc. and whose certificates are not validated by the departmental data through online web service need to attend certificate verification at any of the three Helpline Centres before exercising their options.

