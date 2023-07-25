ADVERTISEMENT

Admission process continues at Srikakulam IIIT amid heavy rain

July 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

In spite of heavy rain, admission process continued without any break on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT) campus located at Etcherla of Srikakulam district. Along with parents, 451 students arrived at the institute located on a hilly area for admissions for the year 2023-24.

The university Director P. Jagadeswara Rao said that additional counters were set up in different blocks to complete the admission process smoothly. Tents were erected on the campus to provide shelter for the parents and others who accompanied the students in view of heavy rain.

The entire admission process is expected to be completed in a couple of days.

Around 1,040 seats are available in IIIT-Etcherla which provides an integrated six-year engineering course.

