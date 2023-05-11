ADVERTISEMENT

Admission open in school for hearing-impaired children in Kadapa

May 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Helen Keller’s high school and rehabilitation centre for the deaf, Kadapa, has opened admission to Class 1 to Intermediate for the current academic year. According to the institute’s general secretary and correspondent P. Dowlath Khan, the students would be given free education, hostel accommodation, speech therapy and auditory training, besides special coaching in computer education and tailoring. Parents of children with aural disability, residing anywhere in Andhra Pradesh, can visit the campus on Rajiv Gruhakalpa Road (near central prison), Ramanjaneyapuram, Kadapa, 516 002, with relevant certificates and passport size photos for admission. For details, call 98493 11680 or 99660 06758.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US