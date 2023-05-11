Admission open in school for hearing-impaired children in Kadapa

May 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KADAPA

Helen Keller’s high school and rehabilitation centre for the deaf, Kadapa, has opened admission to Class 1 to Intermediate for the current academic year. According to the institute’s general secretary and correspondent P. Dowlath Khan, the students would be given free education, hostel accommodation, speech therapy and auditory training, besides special coaching in computer education and tailoring. Parents of children with aural disability, residing anywhere in Andhra Pradesh, can visit the campus on Rajiv Gruhakalpa Road (near central prison), Ramanjaneyapuram, Kadapa, 516 002, with relevant certificates and passport size photos for admission. For details, call 98493 11680 or 99660 06758.