Admission open for Veda and smarta studies

September 01, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Admissions are open for the studies in Krishna Yajurveda and Smarta at Sri Shanmukha Veda Vidyalaya at Kotturu Tadepalli near here. Brahmin boys below nine years of age for whom sacred thread ceremony has been performed in a traditional manner are eligible to apply, a release said here on August 31 (Thursday).

The Krishna Yajurveda and Smarta are taught in the gurukula mode. The institute provides free lodging and boarding facilities to the students. The parents, along with their children, are requested to meet Vidyalaya principal Kappagantu Janaki Rama Avadhani between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more details, interested people can dial 90320 44114, the release said.

