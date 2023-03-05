Admission of children in private unaided schools under quota system to begin in Andhra Pradesh on March 6

March 05, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The process of implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, providing 25% reservation to children belonging to the disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in admission to Class 1 in private unaided schools in the State for the academic year 2023-34 will begin on March 6 (Sunday).

Registration portal

According to the schedule, all private unaided schools following IB / CSE / CBSE / State syllabus should register in the portal — http://cse.ap.gov.in — from March 6 to 16, student registration window will be open on the portal from March 18 to April 4, and student application eligibility will be determined through GSWS data from April 9 to 12.

The first round of lottery results will be published on April 13, schools will confirm student admissions from April 15 to 21, the second round of lottery results will be published on April 25, and schools will confirm student admissions from April 26 to April 30.

In a notification issued on Sunday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, said the norms, the toll-free helpline number (14417), the helpline desk procedure, eligibility criteria for admission, procedure for submission of online application, list of valid documents required, procedure after completion of admission process, appeal procedure, and mode of reimbursement, among other factors, would be followed according to the provisions laid down in G.O. Ms. No. 24 issued by the department on February 26 this year.

All the entitlements and facilities, as mentioned in Rule 8 (2) of the Andhra Pradesh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2020, will be provided to the students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) 12 (1) (C) by the school without any deviation.

The Commissioner warned the school managements against charging any amount more than the prescribed expenditure per child fixed by the government from the parents.