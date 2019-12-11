Admission notification for Vignan Deemed to be University released

Vignan Deemed to be University released the admission notification for the academic year 2020-21 towards admission into B.Tech programmes, B.Pharmacy, BBA, BCA, B.Sc, M.Tech, MBA, MCA and Ph.D programmes.

Vice Chancellor M.V.S. Prasad said that admissions would be given basing on the performance in the Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V- SAT), an online examination conducted on an all India basis.

The university offers admission in B.Tech Agricultural, Automobile, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, CSE, ECE, EEE, Food Technology, IT, Mechanical, Petroleum Engineering, Textile & Fashion Technology and B.Pharmacy courses.

The Vice-Chancellor said that innovative stream oriented-courses such as Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IOT), Scripting Languages, Artificial Intelligence, Rapid Prototyping, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology – Immunology, Immunoinformatics are being designed and implemented in the curriculum of appropriate programmes.

In addition to the regular teaching, a 200 hour Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) programme is part of the UG curriculum. The training covers the areas of Aptitude, Reasoning, Analytical Skills and Programming Skills. It is aimed at enhancing the on-campus placement opportunities, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor has also said that the MHRD, Govt.of India, has accredited the university as a NAAC ‘A’ Grade institution and recently the university obtained UGC 12(B) Status.